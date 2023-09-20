Israeli ambassador shown out of UN assembly hall for protesting Iranian president's speech. Watch

United Nations security personnel briefly detained Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, as he protested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the General Assembly.

Although the reason for his detention remained unclear, he was later released. This incident occurred against the backdrop of Erdan's condemnation of Raisi as a "vile murderer."

Israeli ambassador's protest

Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, made a powerful statement during the General Assembly session by holding up a photograph of Mahsa Amini.

The picture carried Erdan's message: "Iranian women deserve freedom now!"

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian woman whose alleged death while in the custody of Iran's morality police sparked global demonstrations, was described by sources close to her family as a quiet and reserved person. She was known for never openly challenging the country's religious leaders or the mandated Islamic dress code, reported Reuters.

Hailing from the northwestern Kurdish town of Saqez, Amini passed away three days after her arrest, which occurred while she was in the hospital following a coma. Her death marked a significant moment of public opposition in Iran, the first since the violent suppression of fuel price protests in 2019, during which approximately 1,500 people lost their lives.

Authorities maintain that Amini was not subjected to physical abuse and released a statement asserting that her death resulted from a sudden heart failure, potentially stemming from preexisting health conditions. In contrast, Amini's family refutes any claims of preexisting health problems for the 22-year-old.

Raisi blames US for instability

During his address at the UN General Assembly, President Ebrahim Raisi directed pointed criticisms at the United States, holding it responsible for global instability.

He accused certain powers of attempting to incite conflicts and reviving a Cold War mentality, which, he argued, posed a grave threat to international security and prosperity.

Notably, Raisi's tenure as Iran's president had drawn significant scrutiny due to his alleged involvement in past atrocities, including the 1988 massacre of political prisoners and the 2019 slaughter of Iranian demonstrators.

Erdan, while departing from the General Assembly Hall alongside the Israeli delegation, condemned the UN for providing a platform to Raisi, whom he characterised as a "mass murderer."

Erdan expressed outrage at member states' willingness to listen to Raisi's speech and called for an end to such "madness," urging the international community to prevent murderers and anti-Semites from addressing the UN.

