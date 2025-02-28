An Israeli delegation in Cairo is aiming to negotiate a deal to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.

However, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has opposed extending the truce deal. Instead, it has been insisting on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources told Reuters.

Notably, the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal will include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.

The first phase of the deal is set to end on Saturday (March 1). However, Israel and Hamas are yet to decide on what will happen if no agreement is reached by tomorrow.

The key mediators in the truce deal are Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Earlier in the day, Hamas urged the international community to press Israel to immediately enter the second phase without delay.

Hamas urges global community

“We call on the international community to pressure the Zionist occupation to fully adhere to its obligations under the agreement and to immediately enter the second phase of the agreement without any delay or evasion,” Hamas said in a statement.

Two Israeli government officials had told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase.

A senior Western diplomat told The Times of Israel that Israel is gearing up to return to war against Hamas, believing that the ceasefire and hostage deal will not continue for more than several weeks.

Hamas, on Thursday, said that Israel had "no choice but to start negotiations" on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal now that the group has handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages taken captive during the October 7 attack.

"We imposed the synchronization of the process of handing over the bodies of the enemy prisoners with the release of our heroic prisoners," the group said in a statement on Telegram, adding, "It has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase."

