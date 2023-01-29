Israel seals family home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

As part of extreme measures adopted to revoke some rights of relatives of the attackers, the family home of the Palestinian synagogue shooter, who killed seven people, was sealed in Israel.

A number of steps were announced by the security cabinet late on Saturday, which included taking away the rights to social security of "the families of terrorists that support terrorism".

The authorities announced that the home belonging to 21-year-old Khayri Alqam, who was killed by the police after the attack on Friday, "will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition".

The houses of Palestinians who are held responsible for killing Israelis are demolished, although prior notice is given to the attacker's families and they are also given the chance to appeal against the decision.

Israeli rights group HaMoked's legal department head Dani Shenhar said that the way authorities sealed the homes overnight demonstrated the government's "will of revenge against the families".

The measure was "done in complete disregard for the rule of law", he added, further stating HaMoked has intentions of protesting against the decision in front of the attorney general.

The security cabinet of Israel said that they will also hold a discussion over a bill aimed at revoking Israeli identity cards given to the attackers' relatives.

Measures to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns

The security cabinet of Israel also sanctioned measures to make carrying guns easier for Israelis after Palestinians were held responsible for carrying out two separate attacks in Jerusalem in the last two days.

WATCH | Jerusalem shooting: 21-YO shooter shot dead by police; Israel PM Netanyahu vows 'swift action'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ensured a "strong" and "swift" response before the security cabinet meeting.

Israel's army stated more troops will be reinforced in the occupied West Bank.

"When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves," controversial far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

On Friday, a shooting took place at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed and around three others were injured after people had gathered for prayers before the start of the Jewish Sabbath. The attacker was shot dead by the police at the scene.

In another incident, two Israelis were shot by a 13-year-old Palestinian boy outside the walled Old City of east Jerusalem.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.