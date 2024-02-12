Israel rescues two hostages from Rafah in special operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday (Feb 12) claimed it had managed to safely rescue two hostages from Hamas captivity during a special operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

The two freed hostages have been identified as Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Norberto Louis Har (70) who were extracted in a joint operation by IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet. They were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7.

The military said the two rescued hostages were in good condition and had arrived at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for examination. Two Israeli hostages rescued during an overnight mission in Rafah.



During a joint operation between the IDF, ISA, and Israel Police, two Israeli hostages from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak were rescued: Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70).



Notably, Monday's operation is only the second time since the October 7 Hamas attacks that the IDF has conducted a successful rescue operation to free the hostages.

Israeli air strikes on Rafah

The rescue news comes after Israel launched fresh air strikes on Rafah, killing at least 52 in early Monday strikes. The attack came hours after US President Joe Biden urged Israel to not attack the region.

In a call on Sunday (Feb 11), Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he should not launch a ground offensive in Rafah "without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there”.

According to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, the strikes hit 14 houses and three mosques in different parts of Rafah.

The Israeli military also confirmed the attacks saying it had "conducted a series of strikes on terror targets in the area of Shaboura in the southern Gaza Strip".

Over a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah, situated on the border with Egypt. However, after ceasefire talks yielded no results, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would fight on until "total victory."

“We’re going to do it. We’re going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” said Netanyahu.

“Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah, are basically saying ‘lose the war, keep Hamas there’,” he added.

Notably, Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza that Israeli troops are yet to enter. Netnyahu's announcement has sparked international concern regarding the safety of civilians. However, experts say that the recovery of the two hostages from Hamas' clutches suggests that the terror outfit had weaponised the shelter camps in the area.