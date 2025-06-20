/A Pandora's Box: Iran regime change coming? Russia calls it unimaginable, unacceptable, warns killing Khamenei will...

Amid continuing talk of a possible regime change in Iran in the wake of its ongoing war with Israel, Russia has firmly opposed any such move. The Kremlin described a potential regime change as unaccpetable and unimaginable, while also warning that killing the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would open a Pandora's Box in the region.



The comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov came amid speculation of a regime change, with the possible involvement of the US in the war. US President Donald Trump has been ambivalent about the same, saying that the US knows exactly where Khamenei is, while also giving two weeks' time for Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict.

Russia opposes regime change in Iran, assassination of Khamenei

Peskov said Russia will react 'very negatively' to Khamenei's assassination if it happens. A regime change in Iran, Peskov said, "is unimaginable," adding: "It should be unacceptable, even talking about that should be unacceptable for everyone."



He warned that a regime change or threats to Iranian leadership will "open Pandora's box," and cause more instability in the Middle East and beyond.

"It would lead to the birth of extremist moods inside Iran and those who are speaking about [Khamenei assassination], they should keep it in mind. They will open the Pandora's box," Peskov told Sky News in an interview published Friday (June 20).







"The situation is extremely tense and is dangerous not only for the region but globally. An enlargement of the composition of the participants of the conflict is potentially even more dangerous. It will lead only to another circle of confrontation and escalation of tension in the region," he added.

Where does the US stand on possible assassination of Khamenei?

According to western and Israeli reports, Israel had made a proposal to Trump to assassinate the Iranian Supreme Leader, which he rejected. Trump later said in a Truth Social post that US does not plan to kill Khamanei “for now.”



Asked if Russia would respond to an attack targeting Khamenei, Peskov said any reaction would 'come from inside Iran'.

Russia's mediation offer was rejected by Trump

Russia, a traditional close ally of Iran, had entered into a strategic partnership with the Islamic Republic in January. It should be noted that Iran had supplied many drones and ballistic missiles to Russia, which it used in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had reportedly reached out to Iranian and Israeli leaders in the wake of the June 13 attack on Iran by Israel. The Kremlin said Israel was reluctant to accept the peace proposal, while the EU leaders rejected it.

Trump earlier this week brushed off Russia's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran war. He asked Putin to "mediate your own" war, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While calling Trump's language unique, Peskov urged mutual tolerance.

