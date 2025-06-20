/EXPLAINED: What are Cluster Bombs? the deadly weapons used by Iran on Israel

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday (June 19) that Iran fired cluster bombs in response to an increase in civilian casualties. The attacks with scattered small bombs mark the first use of cluster munitions in the ongoing conflicts between Iran and Israel.

The Israeli military reported that a missile fired from Iran on June 19 exploded about 7 kilometres above ground, releasing around 20 submunitions over an 8-kilometre area in central Israel. These unguided munitions fall to the ground and are designed to explode on impact.

“They are egregious weapons with their wide-area destruction, especially if used in a civilian populated area and could add to the unexploded ordnance left over from conflicts,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association.

What are cluster bombs?

According to a report in NDTV, the cluster bomb is designed in a way that releases smaller bombs or “submunitions” covering wider areas. This bomb opens mid-air and is scattered into multiple smaller explosives across a broad target zone, instead of detonating in a single explosion.

As per the HT report, cluster munitions can scatter smaller bombs over a wide area, posing long-term risks to civilians, as some take a longer time to detonate. Unexploded cluster bombs can cause casualties and harm unintended targets long after the conflict ends, and their removal is often costly and challenging.

These bombs lack precision in targeting and can be affected by environmental factors like weather, potentially hitting unintended areas beyond the intended military target.

When were cluster bombs first used?

The cluster munitions were first used during World War II. In addition, a large number of stockpiled cluster munitions were designed during the Cold War to destroy multiple military targets scattered over a wide area, such as tanks or to kill or injure soldiers, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Earlier in March 2025, Ukraine’s eastern region of Dobropillia was attacked by Russia with cluster bombs targeting the centre of the town, which claimed the lives of 11 people, injuring 40.

Several media reports confirm that the Convention on Cluster Munitions was established in 2008 to prohibit the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions. It was signed by 123 nations, excluding Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Through this convention, it also required members to destroy existing stockpiles of cluster munitions.