Israel-Hamas war: Houthi rebels fire drones toward Israel in retaliation for its conflict with Hamas

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired drones toward Israel on Tuesday (Oct 31) in retaliation for its conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the agency AFP reported citing a senior official from the group. Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Houthi government said that these drones belonged to Yemen. Habtour added that the rebels are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones."

The prime minister also said that Houthis would release a statement later in the day with more details of their involvement in the "resistance" against Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli reported a "hostile aircraft intrusion" that set off warning sirens in the area of Eilat. Speaking to reporters, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari, "There is no threat in this region and no danger."

Second drone attack in less than a week

AFP reported on Tuesday that Israel blamed Houthis for a similar drone attack last Friday (Oct 27) in which its aircraft intercepted "hostile targets" headed for southern Israel. Six people in Egypt suffered minor injuries when debris hit a building in the Sinai resort of Taba, just across the border from Eilat, the Egyptian army said.

On October 19, the US Navy said it shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and "several" drones that had been fired by the Houthis, possibly at Israel.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Since then, Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed more than 8,300 people have been in Gaza.

As this conflict escalates, there are concerns over a regional conflagration especially as Iran has loyalists and proxy fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. There have been daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

Israeli steps up Gaza incursion

On Tuesday, the Israeli military pushed deeper into Gaza driving tanks and armoured bulldozers through the rubble of shattered buildings, scouring for Hamas militants. Army footage showed soldiers advancing through a bomb-scarred landscape.

The military said it had struck 300 targets during the fourth night of land operations in Gaza. This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)

