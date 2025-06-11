/Islam fastest growing religion in world, here's where Christianity and Hinduism stand

Muslims make up the fastest-growing faith group in the world, followed by the religiously unaffiliated, according to a new Pew Research Center study measuring the evolution of the global religious population. Their number has grown by 347 million over the last 10 years.

"Muslims are having children at a greater number than Muslims are dying," said Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at Pew Research Center.

"Very little of the change in Muslim population size is a result of people becoming Muslim as adults or leaving Islam as adults," he further added.

The study, released on June 9, measured the evolution of the global religious population between 2010 and 2020. This year’s edition is the second report of religious groups, which was started in 2010.

Regions with high population growth, like the Middle East-North Africa region represent 94.2% of the population, and sub-Saharan Africa, represent 33%.

The Asia Pacific region is home to the largest Muslim population which increased by 16.2% between 2010 and 2020.

Where does Christianity stand

According to the report, Christians declined percentage-wise and grew by 122 million members in that decade. However, Christianity continues to remain the world's largest religion, with 2.3 billion believers — nearly 29% of the world's population.

The 1.8 per cent of decline in Christianity was largely observed in Europe, North America, the Americas, Australia and New Zealand.

Hindu population

While Hinduism is the fourth largest group with 14.9% of the global population.

The majority of Hindus live in India (95%). However, between 2010 and 2020, the number of Hindus increased by 62% in the Middle East-North Africa region, mostly due to migration. The Hindu population in North America saw an increase of 55%.

Religiously unaffiliated numbers rise

Interestingly, religiously unaffiliated people are now the third largest group behind Christians and Muslims, with 24.2% identifying as such.

"This pattern is common in European and North American countries, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, where many people who were raised Christian no longer claim any religious affiliation," reads the report.

The largest number of religiously unaffiliated population, which is 78% lives in the Asia Pacific.