China vs Taiwan : China has been holding back-to-back military drills this week near and around Taiwan, involving dozens of fighter jets, rocket force, Navy ships and Coast Guard vessels. While such drills have been used by Beiing as an intimidation tactic in the past, this time it seems to be different in intensity, frequency and declared aims.

Advertisment

China is peppering these exercises with increasingly sharper rhetoric against the independence of the self-ruled island, with its firebrand President Lai Ching-te as a specific target. Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan independence "means war, and pursuing 'Taiwan independence' means pushing the people of Taiwan into a dangerous situation of war."

This makes one wonder if the much-feared Chinese invasion of Taiwan is coming faster than we thought.

Advertisment

What are Chinese military drills all about?

The Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) drills took place on Tuesday and Wednesday (Apr 2) and are expected to happen again. The drills, as well as the Chinese Coast Guard exercises around the same time, appear to be aimed at 'surrounding Taiwan', as these are happening around the island's north, south and east coasts.

Advertisment

China intensifies military drills near Taiwan for second day; US slams 'intimidation tactics'

The so-called Strait Thunder-2025A exercises are testing 'precision strikes on targets, capabilities of area regulation and control, as well as joint blockade and control, as per Chinese state media. The 'targets' include Taiwan's key ports and energy facilities.

The focus areas include sea-air combat-readiness patrols, assault on maritime and ground targets and blockade on key areas and sea lanes.

PLA said in a statement that the drills are a "stern warning and forceful deterrence against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity.”

How massive is the latest Chinese military buildup?

In the past few days, Taiwan has detected at least 71 Chinese military aircraft and 21 warships.

Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times said YJ-21 air-launched ballistic missiles, slung under H-6K bombers, were used in the exercises. The H-6K is an extended-range strike aircraft, and the YJ-21 is an advanced anti-ship weapon. It is interesting to note that some H-6 aircraft can carry nuclear weapons.

'Taiwan independence means war': With 19 warships, China launches military exercises around Taiwan

The warships that took part in the drills included the Shandong aircraft carrier group.

The back-to-back military drills came even as the Chinese Coast Guard conducted so-called law enforcement patrols around Taiwan. These drills included inspection and capture, interception and detention operations against 'unwarranted vessels'.

China's rising rhetoric against Taiwan

Since the new President Lai Ching-te took over, China has been jittery about Taiwan's independence.

It said Taiwan independence is doomed to fail, comparing it to a mantis trying to stop a chariot, and called Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a "parasite".

Guo Jiakun, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said: "Stubborn persistence with the Taiwan independence stance and their futile attempt to split the country from outside by seeking independence is like a mantis trying to stop a chariot; it is doomed to fail."

Xi greets Prez Murmu with ‘Dragon-Elephant tango’ message, says India, China should strengthen ties

Shi Yi, the People's Liberation Army spokesperson, said the drills are a “severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence".

Taiwan is resisting Chinese agreesion

Taiwan is responding to the drills, which are taking place after President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force".

Taiwan sent Mirage 2000 fighter jets and warships to respond to China's Navy approaching its coast. Its armed forces have set up a response centre to monitor Chinese military activities.

Taiwan's presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said the government "has the confidence and ability to defend itself."

When more than 10 Chinese ships came close to Taiwan's 24 nautical mile contiguous zone, Taiwan sent its own warships to respond.

All these are indications of how the game has changed on the ground.

China has always opposed Taiwan's claim of sovereignty, calling it separatism. It has said it would take back the island, with force if needed.

Hezbollah Pager Explosion: Taiwanese company whose pagers exploded in Lebanon denies manufacturing them

The situation escalated since the new president took charge. In 2024, China conducted two rounds of major war games around Taiwan, called Joint Sword-2024A and Joint Sword-2024B. This week's drills are a continuation of that belligerent stance.

Lai, who is tougher than his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, openly rejected China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

So it is fair to say that, beyond intimidating Lai and Taiwan, China is possibly training for a potential invasion.

And such an event becoming a reality looks more possible now than ever.