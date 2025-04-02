China on Wednesday (Apr 2) announced new exercises in sensitive waters near Taiwan. This is the second consecutive day of drills around the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

In a statement, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command, said that the latest exercises aim to "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets".

These drills come after Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te called China a "foreign hostile force".

Taiwan, US react

As per news agency AFP, Taiwan's defence ministry confirmed that the Chinese drills were happening but did not elaborate.

The United States, meanwhile, slammed the surprise manoeuvres as "intimidation tactics".

The State Department said that the "aggressive" military activities in the sensitive waters and Beijing's longstanding rhetoric staking claim on the independent island "only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk".

Just last week, during a visit to the region, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed "robust, ready and credible deterrence" in the strait.

China's increasing hostility towards Taiwan

Wednesday's drills come a day after China sent its army, navy, air, and rocket forces to surround self-governing Taiwan for exercises it claimed were only aimed at practising for "precision strikes" and a blockade of the island.

In turn, Taiwan dispatched its own forces as part of a "Rapid Response Exercise".

In recent years, China has increased the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan.

For a long time, China has challenged Taiwan's claim of sovereignty. Since May 2024, tensions between China and Taiwan have risen after Lai took office. Lai has adopted a tougher stance in defending the island's sovereignty against Beijing than his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen.

