Iran's Rouhani warns of a regional war amid ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh could escalate into a full blown regional war if left unchecked.

The ongoing fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has led to the fiercest battle in the region in over 25 years. During a cabinet meeting, Rouhani added that the conflict was “totally unacceptable”.

He said the same while especially alluding to Iran’s role in the conflict. Iranian media had earlier reported how stray shelling had impacted villages near Iran’s northwestern border. Such mortar bombs and missiles wounded a child and damaged multiple structures.

In response to this collateral damage, Iran lodged a formal complaint against Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, saying one must not violate Iran’s “territorial integrity”. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said this in a statement, as reported by local media outlets.

"We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way," Rouhani said.

"Our priority is the security of our cities and villages,” he added.

Additionally, Rouhani claimed that he would not allow Armenia and Azerbaijan, both of which border Iran, to send terrorists to Iran “under various pretexts”.

Fighting began in the region on September 27, and has since then escalated into a major conflict. Under international law, the region belongs to Azerbaijan, but is mostly governed by Armenians.