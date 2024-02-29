Iranian authorities bar Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi from attending father's funeral

Iranian authorities have barred Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate, from attending her father's funeral, her family disclosed on Thursday (Feb 29). Despite the family's assertion that Mohammadi had an unequivocal right to participate in the ceremony, she was unable to bid her final farewell to her father, Karim Mohammadi, who passed away at the age of 90 earlier in the week. The burial took place in Zanjan, northwest of Tehran, where Mohammadi had not seen her father for nearly two years.

Denial of rights and family separation

Narges Mohammadi, aged 51, has been a prominent advocate for human rights in Iran, which has led to her frequent imprisonment over the past two decades.

Her current incarceration, beginning in November 2021, has separated her from her husband and twin children in Paris for several years.

The Iranian authorities have intensified restrictions on Mohammadi, preventing her from making phone calls even to relatives within Iran. T

hese restrictions resulted in her not seeing her father for 22 months and being unable to offer condolences on the day of his passing.

Despite her imprisonment, Mohammadi has continued her activism. She has faced additional convictions while incarcerated, including a recent sentence for spreading propaganda against the Islamic republic.

Her cumulative sentences now total over 12 years of imprisonment, along with other punitive measures. Mohammadi has remained vocal about human rights violations in Iran, particularly concerning the surge of executions and the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Also watch | Jailed Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike Narges Mohammadi has remained resolute in her opposition to the Iranian regime, challenging enforced dress codes and other restrictions even within prison. In an interview published shortly before Iran's parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, she expressed optimism about the Iranian people's resilience and their potential for further protests against the regime. Despite her imprisonment and the challenges she faces, Mohammadi's determination to advocate for human rights in Iran remains unwavering.