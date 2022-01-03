Iran vows revenge unless Donald Trump not put on trial for general Qassem Soleimani killing

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that former United States President Donald Trump must face trial for his alleged role in the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani two years ago, otherwise, Iran will have revenge.

While speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani, Raisi said that Trump must be "tried and judged" under the (Islamic) law of retribution.

Iran and its allies held emotional commemorations for General Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant who were assassinated in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

A convicted murderer can be executed unless the family of the victim agree to take "blood money" through reconciliation, as per Iran's Islamic laws.

"If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge," Raisi said in a speech on Monday (January 3) as quoted by Reuters.

"The aggressor, murderer and main culprit - the then president of the United States - must be tried and judged under the (Islamic) law of retribution, and God's ruling must be carried out against him," Raisi added.

On Sunday, Iran urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a letter to hold the United States and Israel to account, according to Iranian media. Tehran says that Israel was also involved in the killing.

During Trump's tenure, tensions over Iran's nuclear programme escalated, leading to a new and painful sanctions regime.

(With inputs from agencies)