Iran sentences German human rights advocate to 10 years in prison over 'propaganda'

A German-Iranian woman was sentenced to jail on Wednesday for her role in "the management of an unlawful organisation and propaganda operations against the regime," according to HRANA news agency.

In October 2020, Nahid Taghavi, an Iranian human rights activist, was detained at her Tehran residence.

The 66-year-old was sentenced to ten years and eight months in jail. Her daughter, Mariam Claren, confirmed the sentence in a post on Twitter.

I can confirm that #freenahid has been sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison. https://t.co/Xp5KiYZsrc — Mariam Claren #FreeNahid (@mariam_claren) August 4, 2021 ×

Taghavi is a dual citizen of Germany and Iran. Taghavi, however, was denied consular aid from Germany since Iran's authorities do not formally recognise dual nationality.

Claren stated that her mother had been detained in seclusion for a long time after Taghavi's arrest.

Taghavi caught COVID-19 and became severely unwell after being transferred to the women's wing of Tehran's Evin prison in July.

"For someone at her age with preexisting health conditions and now testing positive for COVID-19, her life is in imminent danger," Claren said, calling for her mother's immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies)