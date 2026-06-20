/Iran’s FM Araghchi and Speaker Ghalibaf to represent Iran; IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to also attend talks: Reports

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf will attend the talks in Switzerland on behalf of Iran, reported Axios. Araghchi and Ghalibaf have attended all the negotiations over the past several weeks and months.

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, is also in Switzerland and expected to lead some portion of technical talks dealing with Iran’s nuclear programme, reported CBS News.

The 14-point memorandum of understanding signed by US and Iranian presidents stipulates that the IAEA will carry out inspection verification and oversee the downblending of Iran’s enriched uranium.

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Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

The US Central Command spokesperson has told media that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. The spokesperson said the US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure the continuation of navigation through the waterway.

Fifty-five commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to CENTCOM, “moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.”

“US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

Earlier, Iran’s IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz is closed over Israel’s continuing attacks on southern Lebanon.

Commercial ships should not approach Strait of Hormuz, warns IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning on Saturday directing commercial vessels not to approach the Strait of Hormuz after Iran announced it was closing the shipping lane again due to violations of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

“It is emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and vessels should not approach the Strait of Hormuz; otherwise, their security will be at risk,” the IRGC said in a statement to its affiliated station, Fars News.