/Meloni hits back at Trump: ‘My popularity doesn’t depend on you’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump after he claimed she was seeking to mend ties with Washington to boost her domestic standing, saying that being associated with him had done nothing to improve her popularity in Italy. The latest exchange marks a further escalation in a growing public feud between the two leaders, which began after Trump criticised Italy's decision not to support recent US military action against Iran.

Trump on Saturday (June 20) claimed that Meloni had repeatedly asked to take a photograph with him during the G7 Summit and suggested she was now attempting to repair relations with the United States because her approval ratings were declining. Responding in a pointed statement posted on Instagram, Meloni dismissed Trump's remarks as baseless and accused him of launching unwarranted attacks against a longstanding ally.

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"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," Meloni said.

She added that her standing with Italian voters was based on her ability to defend the country's interests rather than her ties with foreign leaders.