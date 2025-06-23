Israeli airstrike hits entrance to Iran's notorious Evin Prison, prisoners escape, say reports. Why it matters

Israeli airstrikes on Monday (June 23) hit the entrance of Iran's notorious Evin Prison, allowing some prisoners to escape, according to multiple reports. Iranian state media aired footage of what appeared to be black-and-white CCTV footage of a strike. The strike was carried out by an Israeli drone, according to some reports. Evin holds dozens of prisoners, including dual nationals and Westerners. They are used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West that often end in prisoner swaps.

Evin prison attacked? What we know

Israel has not immediately acknowledged the strike, but reports said family members of political prisoners and some local residents tried to reach the prison in the wake of the attack. The expat media outlet Iran International reported that the strike hit the entrance gate to the prison with the aim of allowing prisoners to escape.

Citing the Judiciary Media Center, Tasnim news agency said the situation in the prison is under control. All resources are being utilised to manage the prison complex, it added.

It acknowledged that ‘projectiles’ from Israel damaged parts of the prison.

What is Evin prison, ‘the Bastille of Iran’?

Often referred to as 'Iran’s Bastille' in comparison to the historic French prison, Evin is a large and heavily fortified prison complex in Tehran. It holds some of the most high-profile political prisoners, anti-regime activists, journalists and academics.





There are special units for political prisoners and those with Western ties.

Established in 1972, it is currently run by the IRGC or Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps.

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Evin became the Iranian regime's most notorious detention facility and a symbol of its repression of dissent.



The US and European Union have in the past issued sanctions against the prison.

Evin prison has a history of abuse

Over the years, Evin Prison has been criticised for human rights abuses, documented in various reports.

The torture methods used in the prison include electric shocks, mock executions, beatings, sexual abuse, forced confessions, and sleep deprivation. There are cells for solitary confinement.

High-profile cases in recent years include the mistreatment of scholar Mahvash Seydal and Italian reporter Cecilia Sala. Seydal was denied medical care deliberately.



Those in the jail include minority community members like the Baháʼís and Christian converts.



