The United States on Sunday (June 22) struck Iran's three nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack, adding that B-2 stealth bombers were involved in the attack. This is not the first time the US has deployed B-2 bombers in combat. Here’s every known time the B-2 has flown into battle.

What is the B-2 bomber?

The B-2 Spirit is a long-range stealth bomber developed by Northrop Grumman. Built to avoid radar detection, it can fly over 11,000km without refueling and carry a mix of conventional and nuclear weapons.

First use: Kosovo War (1999)

The B-2 made its combat debut during NATO’s Operation Allied Force in the former Yugoslavia. Flying directly from Missouri in the United States to Serbia and back, the bombers conducted precision strikes on key Serbian targets such as airfields and command centres. The missions lasted over 30 hours and marked the bomber’s first real-world test.

Afghanistan (2001–2002)

During the early stages of the war in Afghanistan, B-2 bombers hit Taliban bunkers, training camps, and cave complexes. The missions began in the US and involved mid-air refuelling, proving the B-2’s global reach and endurance.

Iraq (2003)

In March 2003, B-2s were used in the opening strikes of the Iraq War. They dropped bunker-buster bombs on Saddam Hussein’s suspected command bunkers and missile facilities, playing a key role in disabling leadership and air defences early in the campaign.

Libya (2011)

As part of NATO’s Operation Odyssey Dawn, the US sent three B-2 bombers from the continental US to bomb airfields and hardened aircraft shelters in Libya. This surprise attack helped enforce a no-fly zone and crippled Libya’s air power within hours.

Syria (2017)

Although not officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest that B-2 bombers were used in strikes against ISIS in eastern Syria. These missions allegedly involved the use of GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, which are designed to hit deep, fortified targets.

Yemen (2024)

In October 2024, the US used B-2 bombers to strike Iran-backed Houthi rebel facilities in Yemen. The Pentagon described the move as a “unique demonstration” of the B-2’s ability to hit deeply buried and hardened sites, with then-Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighting its strategic significance.

Iran (2025)