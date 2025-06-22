/Iran's Fordow still not 'completely obliterated' after being hit by US bunker-busters? Here's what Israeli and US intelligence reveal

President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 22) declared the overnight US airstrikes on Iran a “success,” claiming that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, new satellite imagery and early intelligence assessments paint a more cautious picture.

Among the primary targets of the US strikes was Fordow, Iran’s most fortified nuclear site. The Pentagon confirmed that 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs were used in the operation, targeting three nuclear facilities, including Fordow.

Israeli intelligence sees serious damage, but not total destruction

According to two Israeli officials quoted by The New York Times, the Fordow site sustained serious damage but has not been fully destroyed. Their early analysis is based on Israeli satellite images and aerial surveillance, which suggest Iran may have moved uranium and sensitive equipment out of the facility shortly before the strikes. The officials said the presence of 16 cargo trucks near the site before the attack indicates Iran was likely preparing for a possible hit. It’s still unclear what was removed.

What do US officials say?

A senior US official also confirmed that Fordow was not wiped out, but said it had been “severely damaged” and taken off the table. While some initial reports suggested that even 12 bunker-buster bombs might not be enough to destroy Fordow due to its deep underground structure, the Pentagon is still assessing the extent of the impact.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, echoed the President’s optimism but said it was “too soon to say whether Iran retained some nuclear capability.”

Satellite images show signs of impact

Imagery released by Planet Labs taken soon after the US strikes shows changes to the ground around the Fordow site, including visible strike points and displaced dust, suggesting impact locations. Additional images from Maxar Technologies show a large number of trucks parked at one of the entrances in the days before the attack.