In a major military operation, the United States bombed three of Iran’s key nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, claiming they were “totally and completely obliterated”. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth dubbed the attack 'Operation Hammer'. After the attack, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social saying that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely destroyed”. He warned that if Iran retaliated, the US would respond with “force far greater than what was witnessed tonight”. Iran has promised “everlasting consequences” in response to the strikes. The situation remains tense, with US forces in the region on high alert.

Here are all the weapons Washington used to hit Iran's fortified and deeply buried nuclear sites

What aircraft carried out the strike?

The main force behind the operation was the US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, the only aircraft capable of delivering bombs powerful enough to penetrate Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. According to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, these bombers went into Iranian airspace and came back undetected. He described the operation as the longest B-2 mission since 2001, and the largest B-2 strike in history.

What kind of bombs were used?

To break through Iran’s fortified sites, the US used Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs). These are 30,000lb bunker-busting bombs designed to destroy underground targets. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, confirmed that 14 MOPs were dropped on two of the three nuclear sites, Fordow and Natanz. This marked the first time these massive bombs were ever used in combat.

Did the US use missiles too?

As the B-2 bombers targeted Fordow and Natanz, a US submarine-launched more than 24 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles at the Esfahan nuclear site. The Tomahawk missiles were the last weapons to hit and helped complete the operation without triggering any known Iranian defences.

How many aircraft were involved in the operation?

General Caine said that more than 125 US aircraft took part in the attack. These included seven B-2 bombers that flew east from continental United States and completed an 18-hour round trip. To avoid detection, the US military used deception manoeuvres early in the mission. Some jets were flown ahead of the bombers to confuse radar systems and clear a path for the main strike team.

When did the strikes happen?