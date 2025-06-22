/In Pics: How much damage did US strikes cause to Iran’s Fordow nuclear site? Here's what satellite images reveal

What is Fordow and why was it targeted?

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located northeast of Qom, is one of Iran’s most secretive and well-protected nuclear sites. Built deep under a mountain, the site has no visible chimneys or reactors above ground, making it resistant to most conventional weapons.

High-resolution satellite images taken before the strike show roads leading into the facility and multiple entry points, with several vehicles parked outside. Post-strike images reveal land collapse, sealed tunnel entrances, and at least two likely bomb entry points.