/In Pics: How much damage did US strikes cause to Iran’s Fordow nuclear site? Here's what satellite images reveal

The United States launched airstrikes on three key nuclear facilities in Iran, Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. President Donald Trump confirmed that the strike was “very successful” and involved the use of B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs to target Iran’s nuclear sites.
What is Fordow and why was it targeted?
The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located northeast of Qom, is one of Iran’s most secretive and well-protected nuclear sites. Built deep under a mountain, the site has no visible chimneys or reactors above ground, making it resistant to most conventional weapons.
High-resolution satellite images taken before the strike show roads leading into the facility and multiple entry points, with several vehicles parked outside. Post-strike images reveal land collapse, sealed tunnel entrances, and at least two likely bomb entry points.
Why bunker-buster bombs were necessary
Because Fordow is buried underground, the US used its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. This 30,000-pound bomb can penetrate up to 200 feet (61 metres) of rock or concrete before detonating.
Trump confirmed in a Fox News interview that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow. Additionally, 30 Tomahawk missiles targeted other nuclear sites such as Natanz and Isfahan.
What Iran says about the damage
Iran claims the nuclear sites had already been cleared before the US attack. Hassan Abedini, deputy political head of Iran’s state broadcaster, told Reuters that “the enriched uranium reserves had been transferred from the nuclear centres” and that no radioactive material remained that could harm civilians.
Why the impact may take time to assess
Despite visible damage in satellite imagery, experts say it may take days or even longer to determine the full extent of destruction inside Fordow due to its underground structure.
The strike marks one of the most significant uses of B-2 bombers and bunker-busting bombs in recent years, and it raises questions about how Iran might respond in the days to come.