Iran frees two soldiers kidnapped by Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group 

Salafi jihadist militant organization Jaish ul-Adl has released two soldiers of Iran's Revolutionary Guards after two years of their abduction in exchange of release of their two arrested group members.

The group has handed over the Iranian soldiers at Pak-Iran bordering town of Mashkail on February 2 where the Iranian authorities released four Jaish ul-Adl members.

The names of released group members are Abdul Rehman Sangani, Abubakar Rustami, Sher Ahmed Sherani and Muhammad Sabir.

Jaish ul-Adl kidnapped 12 soldiers of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on October 2018 from Mirjawa the Iranian border side near Pakistan’s district Chaghi while five soldiers were released after one month of their abduction and four were released on March 2019.

However, in a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have claimed that they released two members of the force after conducting a successful operation in Saistan Balochistan Province of Iran.

Jaish ul-Adl operates from bases in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan and neighbouring Pakistan, where it gets support from ethnic Baluch tribes.

It was founded in 2012 by Salahuddin Farooqui, a militant known for his opposition to Iran's support for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war.

Since then it has claimed responsibility for dozens of deadly bombings, ambushes and other attacks on Iranian security forces in the restive region, as well as abductions.

Iran considers the organisation -- which it calls Jaish al-Zolm (Army of Injustice in Arabic) -- a terrorist group supported by the United States and Israel as well as regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

