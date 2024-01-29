Iran executes four men alleging they were Israeli spies

Iran on Monday (Jan 29) executed four people it said had links with its arch-nemesis Israel, according to Tehran's state media. The men were linked to an Israeli intelligence operation and had been convicted in the case with the Supreme Court rejecting their last appeal.

The executed men, identified as Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Wafa Azarbar and Pejman Fatehi were accused of illegally entering the Iranian territory from Iraq's Kurdistan region. They planned on carrying out a bombing operation in an Isfahan-based factory producing equipment for Iran's Ministry of Defence, according to reports.

"The death sentence of four members of a group affiliated with the Zionist spy organisation, who were arrested... for plotting a bombing operation in (the central province of) Isfahan, was carried out this morning," the judiciary’s website Mizan Online reported.

Tehran claimed the men had been recruited by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, about a year and a half prior to the operation. The said operation was meant to take place in the summer of 2022 but was averted by Iranian intelligence, according to the reports.

Notably, last month, Iran similarly claimed it had executed another Mossad spy, charged with involvement in releasing classified information. The alleged Mossad operative was executed in a prison in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Iran vs Israel

Iran and Israel are perennial foes. For years, the two countries have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war.

They are currently locked in a fight over Iran's nuclear programme. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Additionally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, operating from Lebanon has been routinely attacking Israel after the events of October 7, leading to further escalation in tension between the two countries.

Since Tel Aviv started retaliating against Hamas over the terrorist attack last year, Hezbollah has attempted to engage Israel as well as its allies in confrontation.