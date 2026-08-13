/Iran could ‘prolong war’ until Trump is out of office, says IRGC adviser

A top adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that Iran could “prolong” the war with the US until President Donald Trump is out of office. “We have to attain deterrence so that the enemy never dares to attack us, so we can live with security,” Mohammad Reza Naqdi told PBS in an interview.

Naqdi served as coordinating deputy of the IRGC from 2019 to 2025, a senior position overlooking coordination across the organisation. He is now a senior adviser to the IRGC commander, a position that carries less command authority but still has access to the IRGC’s top leadership in the advisory role.

“One way is to prolong this war until we get to the next term of the presidency and cause attrition so that if anyone else wants to attack Iran, they will know there is a cost,” he said.

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‘Certainly, victory is on our side’

On being asked if he believes Iran is currently in control of the war, Naqdi said, “Certainly, victory is on our side.”

Washington is conducting a “war without strategy,” he said. “Every two or three days, they announce a new objective,” including the invasion of Kharg Island and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Naqdi added.

“The longer this war lasts, the more experience we gain. We had never seen a real war to gain real experience to learn how to fight with America. In these five months, we have learned how,” Naqdi added.

‘American military is weaker than what we perceived’

“We have also seen how the American military is weaker than what we perceived.”

Replying to why Iran was bombarding ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC adviser said if vessels are traveling through an area out of Iran’s control, “it could be that they’re transporting supplies for the enemy.”

Questioned on Iran’s inventory of missiles, Naqdi said that Iran manufactures more of these weapons than it uses every day.

“If there comes a day when Iran has no more missiles left, that’s when we will be even more dangerous for America. Because America has thousands of economic interests throughout the world, and all of them can be easily destroyed,” he said.

Naqdi’s remarks seem to be response to Trump’s assertions

Naqdi’s remarks came a day after Trump claimed that Iran’s economy was in severe distress and its situation was “not sustainable”.

Trump said Iran was facing 300% inflation, its currency has “almost no value” and is facing difficulties in paying its soldiers. He also claimed Iranian troops were leaving, arguing that the situation was “not sustainable”.

“They’ve got 300% inflation. They have no value. Their currency has almost no value. They are not paying their soldiers. Their soldiers are leaving. So just keep that going. It’s not sustainable,” he said.

He outlined three possible approaches for ending the conflict, including one of maintaining the current pressure and allowing Iran to fail economically.

Naqdi’s attrition remarks seem to be a response to Trump’s assertions.