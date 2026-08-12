/The Verdict: Parliamentary disruptions are a significant financial burden on taxpayers

By Shreya Upadhyaya

Every minute the parliament is disrupted Rs 2.5 lakh of taxpayers money is reportedly lost. Now consider this: after 18 days of the Monsoon Session, the alleged loss has reportedly reached ₹10.8 lakh crore.

That’s not some abstract number. That is your money. My money. Our money. Money paid by citizens who work hard, earn honestly and pay their taxes. And what are we getting in return?

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Let’s look at two pictures.

Picture One: Inside Parliament

Instead of meaningful debate, we have seen shouting, protests, disruptions and even street plays.

Important issues such as the FCRA and the July 20 police action have demanded discussion. Yet parliamentary proceedings have repeatedly been disrupted, leaving limited substantive business apart from a few bills.

Picture Two: Outside Parliament

At the wedding reception of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule’s daughter, leaders from the government and the Opposition were seen together—chatting, smiling and being perfectly civil with each other.

So here’s the obvious question:

If our politicians can sit together and be cordial at a private function, why can’t they rise above their differences inside Parliament?

Parliament is supposed to be India’s highest forum for debate, scrutiny and accountability. It is where disagreements should be settled through arguments—not shouting. The Opposition must question the government. The government must answer. Bills must be debated and Parliament must function.

MPs are elected to represent citizens—not to turn the House into a permanent protest venue.

But there is a responsibility on the government as well.

Not every Opposition concern can simply be dismissed as obstruction. If there are serious questions, they deserve serious answers. Because ultimately, this isn’t about the government versus the Opposition.

It’s about the taxpayer

When both sides choose political theatre over parliamentary responsibility, the citizen pays the price. And when voters lose faith in their elected representatives, that should be the biggest warning of all.