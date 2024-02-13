Indonesia election 2024: Here's all you need to know

On February 14, Indonesians are expected to cast ballots in what is being called a festival of democracy.

In the biggest single-day election in history, they will select not just a new president and vice president but also municipal and parliamentary members.

Of the 270 million people living in Indonesia, more than 204 million are registered to vote. Although it is not required, election day is a public holiday, which means that turnout is typically high—81 percent at the most recent election in 2019, according to Indonesia's General Election Commission.

In Indonesia, there are eighteen national political parties competing for five hundred and seventy-five parliamentary seats.

With this year's election ushering in the first change of government in a decade, the country's incumbent president, Joko Widodo, also referred to as Jokowi, has already completed the allotted two terms in office.

Here is all you need to know about the election.

The candidates: There are three presidential and vice presidential pairings vying for the top jobs.

Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka:

The 72-year-old former military dictator Prabowo Subianto serves as Indonesia's current minister of defense. Having fallen short against Jokowi in 2014 and 2019, he is vying for the top position a third time.

His running mate, 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is also a controversial candidate.

Gibran, the eldest son of Jokowi, was initially deemed ineligible for the presidential and vice presidential race because he was less than the required forty years of age. However, Gibran, the current mayor of Surakarta, commonly known as Solo, was made possible by an October ruling by Indonesia's Constitutional Court that younger candidates might run provided they had previously been elected to public office.

Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD:

The 55-year-old former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo is a member of the secular nationalist Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which was led by Megawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Sukarno, the country's first president, and supported Jokowi for president in 2014 and 2019.

Ganjar is a contender alongside Mahfud MD, 66, a former coordinating minister for political, legal, and security matters. The candidates are backed by the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), the People's Conscience Party (Hanura), and the United Development Party (PPP).

They have also pledged to raise salaries for civil servants, teachers and lecturers.

Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar:

Former Jakartan governor Anies Baswedan is an independent and "opposition" candidate in the election. After receiving his schooling in the US, the 54-year-old pursued academics before entering politics to become an education minister.

Watch: Indonesian presidential debate × Muhaimin Iskandar, the 57-year-old running partner for Anies, is the head of the National Awakening Party (PKB), the biggest Muslim political party in Indonesia, and the deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council. Additionally, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), another Muslim party, and the NasDem party support them.

Additionally, in an effort to increase employment prospects throughout Indonesia, they have committed to advancing fairness for small business owners.

What are the election issues?

The cost of life and being able to support oneself and one's family are the top concerns for Indonesians. Other issues include human rights and democratic decline in Indonesia.