Explained | Indonesian presidential elections, contenders and issues

Indonesia, an important country in Southeast Asia and fourth most populous nation in the world is going to hold simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on February 14 next year. The elections will decide who will be Indonesia's next president after Joko Widodo who is the current president of the country. About 205 million of Indonesia's more than 270 million people are eligible to vote in the polls.

There are several contenders for the coveted presidential post. But first, let's take a look at issues facing the country.

Main issues before Indonesia

Climate Change

Indonesia is one of few countries in the world which are witnessing nothing less than the a major existential threat. Indonesia's capital Jakarta is quite literally, sinking. Although the issue has roots in 18th century colonial factors, rising sea levels due to climate change pose direct and existential threat to Jakarta. It is the world's fastest-sinking city. The government has been making efforts to stop the subsidence of the city, a new capital is being built in Nusantara.

Economic issues

According to data from Asia Development Bank (ADB), almost 10 per cent of Indonesia's population lives below the national poverty line. That is a large number for a nation with a population of more than 270 million. Though the percentage has shown a downward trend, it remains a prominent issue for the country.

There is also an issue of disparity in development. It has been often seen that there tends to be huge gap in wealth, health and unemployment rate between regions that are densely populated (Sumatra, Java) and those away from economic centres and are sparsely populated (Maluku, Papua and more). Equitable development is something Indonesia continues to struggle with.

There are also challenges like strengthening the national currency (rupiah), taming inflation and averting recession.

Military and Defence issues

Like other countries in Southeast Asia, Indonesia finds itself embroiled in issues created by China's claims in the South China Sea.

Who are the contenders for the presidential office?

All eyes are on three players who are vying for the coveted post

Prabowo Subianto

(Prabowo Subianto (right) with his running mate. Image: Reuters)

Prabowo Subianto (72) is a former special forces commander and a son of late strongman president Suharto. This is his third run for the presidential office. He suffered defeat twice at the hands of Joko Widodo in 2014 and 2019.

Opinion polls in recent months have shown that Subianto holds a narrow lead over his nearest rival.

He comes from an elite family and has considerable support among the public. He does face allegations of wrongdoings linked with abductions of democracy activists in 1990s. But he denies these allegations.

Prabowo is a leader of Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) party. His running mate is Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is Joko Widodo's eldest son

What are some of Prabowo Subianto's poll promises?

He has promised to continue President Widodo's programme to build Nusantara, the new capital. He says he will develop the maritime sector. He intends to increase state revenue-to-GDP ratio to 23 per cent and also establish state revenue agency.

He has promised to raise threshold for non-taxable income, a populist move. He claims that he would fully eradicate extreme poverty within two years of taking office. He plans to gradually increase defence budget and modernise military. Prabowo has promised that under him, Indonesia will achieve food, energy and water self-sufficiency.

Ganjar Pranowo

(Ganjar Pranowo (left), presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), and his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin. Image: Reuters)

Ganjar Pranowo (54) is another candidate in the fray. He is from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. Ganjar was former governor-general of central Java. It is Indonesia most populous province. Ganjar has been Prabowo Subianto's close second in opinion polls.

Mahfud MD, Indonesia's widely respected coordinating security affairs minister, is Ganjar's running mate

Ganjar has huge support from ordinary Indonesians as he is not part of political and military elite and has humble background. Widod has supported Ganjar.

Ganjar is active on social media and is popular with younger voters.

What are some of Ganjar Pranowo's poll promises?

Like Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar has said that he will continue programmes started by President Widodo. He has kept a growth target of 7 per cent for the Indonesian economy. He has promised that he will create 17 million new jobs.

He promises to speed up construction of new capital and modernise military hardware.

He says he will expand social welfare coverage.

Anies Baswedan

(Anies Baswedan (right), former Jakarta Governor who will run as the presidential candidate for next year's presidential election and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar. Image: Reuters)

Anies Baswedan (54) is the third candidate in the contest. He is a hugely popular figure. He was governor of Jakarta from 2017 to 2022. President Joko Widodo held this position once and it is considered to be a springboard to the presidency. Anies is also an academician.

Despite his popularity, he has lagged behind in recently opinion polls. He does not belong to any political party but enjoys backing from three.

What are some of Anies Baswedan's poll promises?

Anies has said that he targets 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent annual economic growth between 2025 and 2029. He has promised to create 15 million jobs. He aims to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio from 10.4 per cent in 2022 to 13-16 per cent by 2029.

He has said that he would rein in the inflation and keep it between 2 to 3 per cent. Anies has also said that he will create 2 million new affordable housing units.