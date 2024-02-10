Indonesia election: Massive gatherings in Indonesia as the candidates wrap up their campaigns

The final election rallies for Indonesia's presidential candidates were held on Saturday before the vote on February 14th.

The world's largest single-day vote is taking place on Wednesday, and there is currently a cooling-off period before it.

Former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, together with former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, are the three candidates running for office.

The constitution prohibits Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, the current president, from seeking reelection a third time.

Just days before one of the largest one-day elections in history, over 100,000 people flocked to a Jakarta stadium on Saturday for a massive demonstration in support of Prabowo Subianto, the front-runner in the country's presidential election.

Supporters flocked in their tens of thousands to witness the closing rallies of his rivals in the race to head the sizable country with a majority of Muslims, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.

Prior to Wednesday's election, polls show that incumbent defense minister Subianto, a three-time contender, is ahead of Pranowo and Baswedan by a significant margin.

Supporters praised his tenacity in running a third time for the presidency.

The national stadium's audience applauded as 72-year-old Subianto began his typically vehement speech.

He declared, "We will struggle to deliver prosperity to all Indonesians." "We shall carry on the work that other presidents started."

Subianto's campaign has been synonymous with an AI cartoon representation of his face, which is displayed on some of the blue shirts worn by his supporters.

During his campaign trail, Subianto promised to end severe poverty, give pregnant women and children free milk and school meals, and carry on President Joko Widodo's development initiatives.

Crowds of automobiles and scooters en route to the rallies stopped traffic in the capital.

An AFP journalist there reported that the north Jakarta stadium where Baswedan spoke to the crowd was so crowded that a number of individuals passed out. Many had spent the night camping in preparation for the occasion.

On Saturday, Pranowo was hosting two events in the province of Central Java, which he used to lead, in the towns of Semarang and Surakarta.

On February 14, more than 204 million Indonesians will cast ballots to select thousands of local authorities, lawmakers, and the country's next president.

Voting will take place at over 800,000 voting places located throughout the archipelago studded with volcanoes.

The candidates will hold three low-key campaign days leading up to the election following their rallies on Saturday.