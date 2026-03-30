Kuwait confirms death of Indian national in 'Iranian attack' on power, desalination plant; MEA yet to respond

An Indian worker ​was killed ‌in an Iranian attack on ​a ​power and water ⁠desalination plant ​in Kuwait on Monday (Mar 30), according to Kuwaiti government. The attack also damaged a service building ​at ​the facility, Kuwait’s Ministry ‌of ⁠Electricity and Water said ​in ⁠a post ​on social ​media ⁠website X. The Indian Embassy or Ministry of External Affairs have not yet responded to the incident. Since the war began in West Asia, as many as seven Indian nationals have been confirmed killed and at least one has been reported missing.

Safety of Indians: Top priority of the Indian government

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According to reports, those killed include one in Saudi Arabia, two in Oman and two in UAE. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Indian missions in Riyadh, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Baghdad are actively coordinating the repatriation of mortal remains and assisting stranded citizens. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held telephone discussions with leaders in the UAE, Saudi Arabia , Qatar, Oman , and Kuwait to ensure the safety of the Indian community.They have also held conversations with Iranian leadership including President Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

What PM Modi has said on West Asia war so far?

Since the war began, PM Modi has dialled leaders of Gulf countries and has also spoken to top leaders of Iran and the US. The Prime Minister also addressed the both Houses of the Parliament and highlighted India's push for dialogue and diplomacy. He has repeatedly called for an early cessation of hostilities and condemned attack on seafarers and blockage of strategic shipping route the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that a prolonged conflict would have "serious and unavoidable" consequences for the global economy and supply chains. He assured the nation that the government is taking "every necessary step" to ensure availability amid global energy crisis.

