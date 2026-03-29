/'Trust and responsiveness': Sri Lanka deputy FM thanks India for emergency petroleum shipment

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs has warmly thanked India for rushing emergency fuel supplies as the war in West Asia threatens energy security in the region. A shipment of 38,000 metric tonnes of petroleum arrived in Colombo on 28 March 2026. It included 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol. Speaking to WION, Arun Hemachandra said: "We acknowledge with appreciation the timely support extended by India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in ensuring the continuity of fuel supplies to Sri Lanka during this period of global uncertainty."

The delivery followed urgent high-level contacts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also spoke with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

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Lanka IOC had secured fuel for March from the Middle East and Singapore, but suppliers invoked force majeure because of disruptions and vessel shortages caused by the conflict. Colombo then requested rescue supplies from India's Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). Hemachandra placed the assistance in a broader strategic context. "This gesture reflects the spirit of India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy, underscoring the importance of regional solidarity and shared responsibility."

He added: "At a time when global energy supply chains are under pressure amid prevailing conditions in the Middle East, such cooperation highlights the strength of partnership, trust, and responsiveness within our region."

Sri Lanka remains focused on keeping energy flowing to its citizens. "Sri Lanka remains committed to ensuring stable, reliable, and sustainable energy access for our people, while continuing to engage constructively with all partners in line with our national interest," the deputy minister said.

The shipment came through Lanka IOC and forms part of India's support to help maintain continuity of fuel supplies. Hemachandra's comments come as the island nation, still sensitive to past economic shocks, deals with fresh pressures from global oil markets. For Sri Lanka, the Indian fuel provides immediate relief and breathing space. For the wider Indian Ocean region, it reinforces the value of neighbourhood cooperation when distant conflicts ripple across supply chains.