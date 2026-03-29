/The Bibi Files: What the viral Netanyahu documentary reveals about corruption, Adelson ties and Hamas funding

US conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson released the documentary “The Bibi Files” on his news network, TCN (Tucker Carlson Network). The content of the documentary has gone viral on social media. The documentary highlights the corruption cases of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his controversial relationship with Miriam and Sheldon Adelson and his encouragement of funding Hamas to delegitimise the claims of a Palestinian state.

What are the contents of “The Bibi Files”?

The documentary “The Bibi Files” is banned in Israel. Tucker Carlson, the conservative commentator, has been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu long before the start of the US-Iran war. Promoting the film, Carlson said, “This film exposes years of stories the Netanyahu government wants to keep hidden.” The central theme of the film revolves around Netanyahu's attempt at prolonging the conflict in the region, so that he is under a political shield and avoids imprisonment.

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“Featuring insider testimony and leaked interrogation footage, this new documentary reveals a side of power that regular citizens were never meant to see. As America dives deeper into the Iran War, understanding who is pulling the strings matters more than ever,” read the note.

Netanyahu's controversial relationship with Miriam and Sheldon Adelson

The documentary features testimonies from US billionaire Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. This went viral because Adelsons were one of the biggest Republican donors for US President Donald Trump's every election campaign. The narrator reportedly uses the term "sugar daddy" to describe how Netanyahu would expect billionaires around the world to pay for their lavish lifestyle. The documentary describes Sheldon Adelson as Netanyahu's “cigar guy”, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu would constantly demands for gifts and favourable media coverage in his newspaper, Israel Hayom. There were code words like “Leaves” for High-end cigars, “Roses” for Pink champagne and “Dwarves” for Luxury dress shirts. In one recording, Miriam Adelson could be heard saying, “If this comes out, I would be dead.” Miriam also detailed how Sara would "hint" for expensive gifts, such as Tiffany necklaces, by showing off items given to her by other billionaires. Sara would frequently call Mariam and scream loudly about the media coverage. Miriam would put the receiver down for 5 to 10 minutes until the shouting stopped. On one ocassion Sheldon said, "Israel would be better off if she didn't put her nose into his politics". He further described her as "very unforgiving" and questioned whether he should continue the friendship. The relationship was further strained when Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly offered to weaken Adelson's newspaper, Israel Hayom, in exchange for more favourable coverage in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Netanyahu facilitated the funding of Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu's government facilitated the transfer of millions of Qatari dollars into Gaza. The payment began in 2018 it would be distributed to the people of Gaza directly, and Shin Bet would monitor the list of recipients to try to ensure that members of Hamas’s military wing would not directly benefit.

Netanyahu rejected internal proposals for a pre-emptive strike against Hamas leadership in 2016. A policy intended to keep Hamas strong enough not to have a legitimate political movement for the Palestinian state. They would treat the Palestinian Authority as a “burden” and Hamas as a “ political asset”. The plan was to divide the power between the Gaza Strip, run by Hamas and the West Bank, run by the Palestinian Authority. The film further claims that the colonial “divide and rule” policy was continued despite reports of a security threat. Qatar was roughly sending $35 million a month to Hamas, in cash, which amounts to more than $1billion. Avigdor Lieberman, former Defence Minister of Israel, who resigned from the position, said that the 2023 attack was blowback of the 2018 decision to send money to Hamas.

Netanyahu and the ‘hot tape scandal’

An anonymous caller phoned Sara and threatened to release a compromising sex tape of Netanyahu with another woman unless he dropped out of the Likud party leadership race. The next day, Netanyahu went on live Israeli television and confessed: “There was indeed such a thing. This ended a couple of months ago. This is a private matter.” According to the film, this was a foundational moment in the life of Netanyahu, since when he would frame political challenges as victimhood, a tactic used to manage his public image and his relationship with Sara.