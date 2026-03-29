/US deploys 3,500 troops to West Asia as USS Tripoli enters Iran war theatre

The US Central Command has announced that USS Tripoli, carrying a task force of 3,500 Marines and sailors have reached West Asia on March 27. The war between the US and Iran reached the 30th day. The amphibious assault vessel was redirected from its home base in Sasebo, Japan. It made a brief stop at the Diego Garcia base before entering the war theatre. The US CENTCOM has confirmed it in a social media post as US President Donald Trump prepares to deploy troops in West Asia. This is the latest development as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US could achieve its objective in Iran without deploying ground troops.

What is the USS Tripoli?

USS Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship that consists of “the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines, in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets.” It is 844 feet in length, with a speed of over 20 knots, and a displacement capacity of approximately 44,000 long tons. It has the capability of carrying at least 20 F-35B stealth fighters, along with MV-22 Osprey aircraft and helicopters.

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What other naval assets are there in the Persian Gulf?

The US CENTCOM has already deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald Ford in the West Asian theatre of war. The British Royal Navy has deployed HMS Anson to the northern Arabian Sea. USS Gerald Ford has recently exited the West Asian theatre to Split, Croatia, on March 28, 2026. There were several claims from Iran affilated news outlets of a successful strike on the USS Gerald Ford. However, CENTCOM on March 12 denied such claims, it said that a "non-combat-related" fire had broken out in the ship's main laundry facility, so it moved for repair and maintenance purposes. The US has further announced the mobilisation of the 82nd Airborne Division of 1,000-3,000 paratroopers led by Major General Brandon Tegtmeier.

What are the objectives?

The objectives were not clearly articulated. But several reports suggest that the US is preparing for an assault on the Kharg Island, the main port for Iranian oil export, and to secure the vital trade choke point Strait of Hormuz.