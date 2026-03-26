A tragic accident unfolded in Bangladesh, as a bus carrying at least 40-50 passenger fall into the Padma River. The bus was attempting to board a ferry at Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari district around 5.15 pm in local time on March 25. It lost control and sank nearly 30 feet. The Bus was supposedly en route to Dhaka from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila.

The death toll reports are still not confirmed. At least 23 people died, including 11 women, eight children and four men, according to the Daily Star. While 11-12 passengers managed to swim to safety or were rescued by emergency teams.

Four fire service units and 10 divers led search and rescue efforts, along with the army, police, coast guard and local authorities. The bus was salvaged after six hours of intense rescue work by several rescue vessels, including one named Hamza, Prothom Alo reported.

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According to transport officials, the Dhaka-bound bus by Souhardo Paribahan was waiting to board the ferry when a small ferry collided with the pontoon with force. The impact caused the bus to lose control, overturn, and the strong current carried the bus deep into the river. Eyewitness video circulating online shows the harrowing ordeal as passengers scream as the bus nosedives into the river.

According to the Rajbari District administration, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered an investigation into the incident. Officials fear some passengers may still be missing. Ferry- related accidents in Bangladesh are not uncommon, as the lack of bridges makes ferry crossing critical for buses, cars and passengers. Most of them are ageing and in critical condition, increasing the risk of unexpected incidents.