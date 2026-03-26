/Petrol, diesel prices surge in India after Nayara Energy hike: Check city-wise prices today

Petrol and Diesel prices in India have surged by ₹5 and ₹3 respectively as India's largest private fuel retailer Nayra Energy has increased the fuel price effective on March 26, 2026. This is the first major increase in regular-grade oil products since the US war on Iran and the subsequent blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which drove the international cost of crude oil. Nayra Energy operates 6,967 Indian Petrol Pumps out of the 102,075 petrol pumps.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly claimed that there is no fuel crisis in India. Nayra Energy is majority owned by Russia's Rosneft, and should be cushioned from the impact of rising crude oil costs, but it has decided to share the increased cost with Indian customers. The spike in fuel prices has triggered massive panic buying as many states reported massive queues outside petrol pumps. The price hike has pushed the fuel above ₹100 per litre in many places, depending on the local taxes like VAT and cess. In some places in tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, it is as high as ₹107.46 per litre.

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City-wise petrol-diesel price (March 26)

City Petrol/litre Diesel/litre Hyderabad ₹107.46 ₹95.70 Kolkata ₹105.41 ₹92.02 Mumbai ₹103.54 ₹90.03 Bangalore ₹102.92 ₹90.99 Bhubaneswar ₹101.19 ₹92.77 Chennai ₹100.80 ₹92.39 Gurgaon ₹95.57 ₹88.03 Noida ₹95.16 ₹88.31 New Delhi ₹94.77 ₹87.67 Chandigarh ₹94.30 ₹82.45

Impacts of petrol-diesel price rise

The rise of petrol and diesel prices can affect people from every walk of life. Rising petrol-diesel prices will increase the transportation cost for people who use private vehicles, as well as the ride fare for day-to-day commuting. Though the cities are likely to see the majority of the increase in commute costs, as they carry the majority of public or private transport. The rising fuel cost will also trickle down to consumer retail commodities, like food and other essentials. Overall, we are looking at a war-time inflation. The CPI target ⁠was set by the RBI at 2.75 per cent with a band of (+/-) 2 per cent. RBI has retained that target, so CPI is likely to stay within the band at around 4 per cent.

"It’s a good decision to keep the target as well as the band unchanged. The current band of (+/-)2% provides RBI policy flexibility to look through supply side shocks," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at Mumbai-based IDFC bank.