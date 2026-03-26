/X (Twitter) down today: Thousands report login issues on Elon Musk’s platform

US social media platform X, formerly known as twitter is experiencing an outage as of March 26, 2026. Thousands of users have reported an inability to load feeds and carry out basic searches. According to the website Downdetector, more than 10,000 issues have been detected as of 7.15 am.

50 per cent of the problem was regarding the timeline, 41 per cent was about the app, while 6 per cent was about the website. The outage was initially reported in the US, and now it has spread to India, with at least 1000 users in India reporting the outage. According to Statusgate, another outage reporting website, the outage is experienced in the US, UK and India, among many other countries.

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One person posted on Downdetector, "I thought something happened to my account lol as I could see people’s posts, but then when I clicked on the posts it says nothing to show here yet." Another person commented, “Here we go again”, while another lamented: “My morning doomscrolling!!” “Twitter is down again for like the fifth time this month or something. I guess this is what happens when you fire all of your engineers,” wrote one user on Threads.

On March 18, 2026, at around 8.00 pm IST, several thousand users reported similar outages. Around 45,000 users in the US and thousands in India reported issues with blank timelines, inability to open notifications. Billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He then fired many top executives, roughly 80 per cent staffs and subjected the company to structural changes, and then rebranded it to X in 2023. In 2025, Musk fired an engineer for reportedly correcting him on his own declining post impressions.