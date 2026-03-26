/Trump says he would not use the word 'war' for 'military operation' in Iran as he receives 'America First Award'

US President Trump, on Wednesday, in a Republican fundraising dinner, said that he would not use the word “war” but describe the conflict as a “military operation” against Iran, because it was “not a good thing to do”. According to Trump, otherwise, he would need to “get approval” from a congressional committee. Speaker Mike Johnson awarded Trump a statue as Trump bragged about his “military decemination” and added that US operations on Iran have eliminated a major threat.

"I won’t use the word ‘war’ because they say if you use the word 'war,' that’s maybe not a good thing to do," said Trump in the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington. "They don’t like the word ‘war’ because you’re supposed to get approval. So, I’ll use the word 'military operation,' which is really what it is. It’s a military decimation."

He then said that he was afraid of energy prices going high earlier, but they had no choice; they had to take out a “cancer”. Trump then again said that he didn't care about the energy prices as it was “short-term”.

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Congressional Republicans created a new award for Trump called the “America First Award” to honour him as he can solve “every issue” and is solving “all domestic problems”.

“We wanted to do one thing before we bring the president out to the stage,” said Johnson. "We’re going to honour him with a new award that we’ll present annually from this point forward. But he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first-ever America First Award. We could think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here. Appropriate for the new golden era in America."