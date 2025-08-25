/Indian manpower needed in Russia? Moscow seeks to hire Indians amid need of skilled workers

Russia is looking to hire more Indian workers as it is currently dealing with a labour shortage, India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told Russian news agency TASS on Saturday. He stressed the need for manpower in Moscow and noted that India has skilled manpower. Kumar said that the Russian machinery and electronics industries are hiring Indians.

"At a broader level, there is a manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the Russian regulations, framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians," Kumar said.

He said that most Indians in Russia are working in the construction and textile sectors, adding that demand is, however, increasing.

"Most of the people who have come are in the construction and textile sector, but the number of people interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments is growing," the Indian envoy said.

"When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passports, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport, and those kinds, basically consular services," he added.

Moreover, the Indian embassy and consulates are starting to deal with the hike in incoming workers by opening a new Consulate General in Yekaterinburg.

Notably, the number of Indian workers has surged in Russia in recent years, with 5,480 getting work permits in 2021 to 36,208 in 2024, according to think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

India hits back at Trump tariffs

India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar also hit back at Trump tariffs, saying that India will continue buying oil from wherever it gets the "best deal" and "take measures" to protect its national interest.

Calling it "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified", Kumar said that India's energy policy aims to secure reliable supplies for its citizens and that its cooperation with Russia and other countries has contributed to global oil market stability.

This comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, which he later doubled, making it a total of 50 per cent, citing several reasons, including India buying Russian oil amid its war with Ukraine.