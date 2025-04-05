Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Colombo on Saturday that India will assist in the renovation of the highly revered Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee. The PM also promised support in the construction of the sacred city in the Anuradhapura Mahabodhi temple complex and the Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya.

In his address, PM Modi said, “There are centuries-old spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka. I am extremely happy to announce that the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha found in 1960, in the Aravali region of my home state Gujarat, are being sent to Sri Lanka for an exposition.”

“India will assist in the renovation of the Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee. India will also provide support in the construction of the sacred city in the Anuradhapura Mahabodhi temple complex, and the Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya,” he added.

The Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, is regarded as the greatest building of its age for its architecture and elaborate sculptural bas-relief. Its multiple gold-plated gopuram towers were expanded in the medieval period. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Earlier, PM Modi was awarded ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ by President Anura Disanayake.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to be awarded the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ by President Disanayaka today. This award does not only honour me, but also honours 140 crore Indians. It is a tribute to the historic ties and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka,” Modi said.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Sri Lankan Government and to the people of Sri Lanka, for this honour.”

India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop Trincomalee, located on Sri Lanka’s northeastern coast, as a regional energy hub.

The MoU was exchanged in Colombo in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake.

The agreement was formally signed by the Energy Secretary of Sri Lanka, the Indian Foreign Secretary, and the UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka, representing the UAE government.

India and Sri Lanka will also begin work on a joint venture solar power plant in Sampur. PM Modi and President Dissanayake virtually performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

Trincomalee Harbour, located in Trincomalee Bay, is one of the largest natural deep-water harbours in the world and is considered a geo-strategic asset.

It is the closest Sri Lankan port to Chennai, and plays a crucial role in India’s Indo-Pacific strategy and is viewed as a counterbalance to the Chinese presence at the Hambantota Port. Trincomalee can accommodate warships, aircraft carriers, and large merchant vessels.

Trincomalee has long been a strategic interest for major powers. During World War II, the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked Trincomalee in 1942, sinking three British warships anchored there.

PM accorded grand welcome at historic Independence Square

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the historic Independence Square in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital, in perhaps the first such honour given to a foreign leader.

The PM was received at the Square by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Officials said it was the first time a foreign leader was accorded such a welcome at the Independence Square.

The prime minister’s visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time when the island nation is showing signs of recovery from economic stress. The country was reeling under a massive economic crisis three years back and India extended financial assistance worth USD 4.5 billion.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay a wreath at the IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force) memorial later in the day.