Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (Apr 5), said that Sri Lanka holds a key place in India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar.

He said that India adopted the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and puts great significance on the priorities of its partner nations.

In a joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following their meeting in Colombo, PM Modi said, "Sri Lanka has a special place in both our Neighbourhood First policy and Vision 'Mahasagar'...India has adopted the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and places great importance on the priorities of its partner nations. In the past six months alone, we have converted loans worth over 100 million dollars into grants. Our debt restructuring agreement will provide immediate help and relief to the people of Sri Lanka, and we have also decided to lower the interest rates. This reflects that even today, India stands strong with Sri Lanka."

PM Modi thanks Dissanayake for honouring him with 'Mitra Vibhushana'

He then thanked Dissanayake and his administration for awarding him with the 'Mitra Vibhushana' honour, stating that it shows the deep-rooted friendship and historical ties between the people of both countries.

#WATCH | Colombo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians. It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the… https://t.co/YQzcwp16n0 pic.twitter.com/wCzYZUin8b — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

"It is a matter of immense pride for me to be conferred the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' by President Dissanayake today. This honour is not mine alone - it is a tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India. It symbolises the deep-rooted friendship and historic ties between the people of India and Sri Lanka. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka for this honour," PM Modi said in a post.

It is a matter of immense pride for me to be conferred the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' by President Dissanayake today. This honour is not mine alone - it is a tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India. It symbolises the deep-rooted friendship and historic ties between the… pic.twitter.com/UBQyTMoJ27 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2025

Dissanayake said that PM Modi highly deserves this honour.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lankan honour to a foreign head of state/head of government- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. This prestigious honour, which was introduced in 2008, is conferred upon heads of states and government for their friendship, and honourable Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour, that is what we firmly believe," the Sri Lankan president said.

