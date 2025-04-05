India and Sri Lanka, on Saturday (Apr 5), inked a historic defence cooperation pact after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Both sides also signed a pact to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub. Another agreement was inked to facilitate New Delhi's multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka's eastern region.

India and Sri Lanka solidified several key agreements. The discussions between both leaders focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

This defence agreement is one of seven key pacts signed between PM Modi and President Dissanayake, aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation.

The pact is being viewed as a significant move to bolster strategic ties, as it came nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in the island nation.

"We believe that our security interests are similar. The security of both countries is interlinked and dependent on each other," Modi said in his media statement.

"I am grateful to President Dissanayake for his sensitivity towards India's interests. We welcome the important agreements concluded in defence cooperation," he said.

PM Modi and President Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

"The Sampur Solar Power Plant will help in Sri Lanka's energy security. All the people of Sri Lanka will benefit from the agreements signed for building a multi-product pipeline and developing Trincomalee as an energy hub," Modi said.

'Sri Lanka will not permit its territory to be used against India': Dissanayake

Dissanayake reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to India's security and regional stability, stating, "I reaffirmed Sri Lanka's stand that it will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability."

He also sought PM Modi's support on a key maritime issue.

"I requested Prime Minister Modi's intervention in convening early bilateral technical discussions pertaining to Sri Lanka's claim to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf for the Establishment of the Outer limits of the Continental Shelf beyond Exclusive Economic Zone," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)