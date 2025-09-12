/India, Safran to develop 120 kN AMCA engine with $7 billion investment, 400 units planned

India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is expected to enter into a deal with the French Aerospace (SAFRAN) in a $7 billion joint venture to develop a next-generation fighter jet engine for its fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the future Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF). According to a report by the Indian Defence Research Wing, the programme aims to develop a scalable engine which will deliver 120 kN (kilo Newton) thrust initially and will deliver 140 kN thrust for sixth-generation engines. The engine production is set to start in 2036 with a timeline of 12 years.

A step towards strategic autonomy

According to the sources reported by IDRW, the project will develop 400 engines with plans to meet both AMCA and TEDBF requirements. India had been pushing for self-reliance in manufacturing fighter jet engines, an approach that was earmarked in the recent Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reiterated the commitment.

“We are moving forward to manufacture aircraft engines in India itself,” Singh said, in comments broadcast by Indian media. “We are collaborating with a French company to start engine production in India.”

French company SAFRAN was selected over the UK's Rolls-Royce and the US's General Electric, particularly due to its shorter development time. The design is reported to increase modularity, emphasise longer-life cycles, and in future adapt it for UCAVs and next-generation fighter jets. The deal is expected to include the transfer of technology and full intellectual property rights for critical engine components like single-crystal blade technology, advanced cooling systems, and high-temperature alloys, allowing strategic autonomy to GTRE for future development and life cycle maintenance.

The partnership marks a significant step towards India achieving self-reliance in fighter jet propulsion. It provides a much-needed shift from the lower-thrust Kaveri Derivative Engine, one to match the appetite of one of the largest defence importers, at the same time pushes for the modernisation of the Indian Air Force.