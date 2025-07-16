/Operation Sindoor sparks export boom: Hypersonic missiles, stealth jets & laser weapons to give boost to India's soft power

After the Operation Sindoor of May 2025, India announced that it wouldn't just produce weapons for itself, it would begin exporting defence systems globally. Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, visited the DRDO lab in Bengaluru to signal a high-level commitment to the staff.

Since the turn of the decade, India has significantly boosted its defence export capabilities. In 2020-21, India's defence export stood at 8,434crore. Four years later, it stands at 23,622 crore, a three times increase in Defence capabilities. India exports to 80 countries defence equipment such as radar systems, artillery guns, missiles, offshore patrol vessels, bulletproof jackets, and electronic warfare equipment. Over 75 per cent of India's capital defence budget is earmarked for domestic manufacturing.

Since Operation Sindoor India has not only propelled Indian indigenous defence manufacturing but has also displayed Indian missiles and weapon systems capability globally. India's Akash surface-to-air missiles intercepted enemy drones, DRDO's electronic warfare systems disrupted enemy radar, and Indian-built loitering munitions executed precision strikes without endangering the pilots.

Major upcoming systems

BrahMos‑II hypersonic missile: It is 1500 km in range and Mach8 in speed. This ambitious defence project is a multi-platform utility missile capable of being launched by land, sea, and air.

AMCA stealth fighter: It is a 5th-generation jet by DRDO & HAL. The first flight is expected by 2026, with serial production likely by 2032–33.

Project Kusha air defence: It is a multi-layered defence system for intercepting missiles, jets, and drones up to 400 km in range, aims to match the Russian S‑400 surface-to-air missile system, and will be operational by 2028.

VSHORADS: Indigenous shoulder-fired missiles with an approximate range of 6 km. It will be laced with IR seeker systems or commonly called the eye of the missile. It is a sensor used in missiles and other weapons to detect and track targets based on the infrared radiation they emit.

Rudram‑2 & Rudram‑3 missiles:Precision strike missiles for striking enemy radars, air defences, communication units with ranges for Rudram‑2, Rudram‑3 at 250–300 km, and 550+ km respectively.

CLAWs DEW system:This is India's first Directed energy weapon laser against drones, micro‑missiles and mortars.