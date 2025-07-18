/What is 'Kaveri Engine' and why life of India's Tejas Mk2 fighter jet depends on it?

Despite years of testing and development, the Kaveri engine has never been declared fully airworthy. It has faced persistent issues with weight, thrust output, and endurance. Even though it underwent flight trials on an Il-76 testbed in Russia and ground testing in India, it still lags behind global competitors like the GE F404 or Eurojet EJ200 in terms of performance. As a result, Tejas Mk1 uses the GE F404 engine, and Tejas Mk2 is planned to use the more powerful GE F414.