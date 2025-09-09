/India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?

LOGIN
Over the past decade, India’s defence sector has witnessed a massive surge powered by strategic policy reforms and a push towards self-reliance. Defence Ministry data shows that domestic defence production surged to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24. 

India exports defence equipment to over 100 countries
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India exports defence equipment to over 100 countries

India is a major exporter of defence equipment to over 100 countries. Its technology is imported by major nations like the United States and France. India also supplies arms to countries like Russia, Italy, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, among others. Indian defence earnings have seen a sharp rise in the past 10 years.

Chetak helicopter: Demand for indigenous Indian defence technology is growing
2 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Chetak helicopter: Demand for indigenous Indian defence technology is growing

In 2013-14, India shipped defence equipment worth Rs 686 crore, a figure that stood at Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24. A 32.5 per cent growth in defence exports was recorded over the fiscal year 2022-23, rising from Rs 15,920 crore. There has been a growing demand for indigenous Indian defence technology.

Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems: Deacde-on-decade growth in defence exports
3 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems: Deacde-on-decade growth in defence exports

India has also registered a decade-on-decade growth in defence exports, which have grown 21 times. The figure stood at Rs 4,312 crore in the 2004-14 decade, rising to Rs 88,319 crore in the 2014-24 decade. Government policy reforms have made India a world leader in defence exports, as it now exports to over 100 nations.

BrahMos missile system: India also exports bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, and more
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

BrahMos missile system: India also exports bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, and more

Key defence exports include the BrahMos missile, Akash air defence system, and Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems. Other advanced defence equipment exported by India includes bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes.

Chetak helicopter: "Make in India" initiative has advanced Indian defence exports
5 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Chetak helicopter: "Make in India" initiative has advanced Indian defence exports

This has largely become possible because of India's "Make in India" initiative and policy reforms. The government has actively promoted domestic production and reduced reliance on foreign procurement.

Dornier-228 aircraft: India plans to increase defence exports in 2029
6 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Dornier-228 aircraft: India plans to increase defence exports in 2029

The key countries that imported defence equipment from India in the year were the USA, France, and Armenia. Now, India is targeting an astronomical growth in the coming years. India plans on increasing its defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore for 2029.

India's defence budget
7 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

India's defence budget

India's defence budget has also seen a sharp rise in 10 years. In 2013-14, it stood at Rs 2,53,346 crore, and touched Rs 6,21,940.85 crore in 2024-25.

