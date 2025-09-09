/India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?

Over the past decade, India’s defence sector has witnessed a massive surge powered by strategic policy reforms and a push towards self-reliance. Defence Ministry data shows that domestic defence production surged to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24.
India is a major exporter of defence equipment to over 100 countries. Its technology is imported by major nations like the United States and France. India also supplies arms to countries like Russia, Italy, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, among others. Indian defence earnings have seen a sharp rise in the past 10 years.
In 2013-14, India shipped defence equipment worth Rs 686 crore, a figure that stood at Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24. A 32.5 per cent growth in defence exports was recorded over the fiscal year 2022-23, rising from Rs 15,920 crore. There has been a growing demand for indigenous Indian defence technology.
India has also registered a decade-on-decade growth in defence exports, which have grown 21 times. The figure stood at Rs 4,312 crore in the 2004-14 decade, rising to Rs 88,319 crore in the 2014-24 decade. Government policy reforms have made India a world leader in defence exports, as it now exports to over 100 nations.
Key defence exports include the BrahMos missile, Akash air defence system, and Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems. Other advanced defence equipment exported by India includes bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes.
This has largely become possible because of India's "Make in India" initiative and policy reforms. The government has actively promoted domestic production and reduced reliance on foreign procurement.
The key countries that imported defence equipment from India in the year were the USA, France, and Armenia. Now, India is targeting an astronomical growth in the coming years. India plans on increasing its defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore for 2029.
India's defence budget has also seen a sharp rise in 10 years. In 2013-14, it stood at Rs 2,53,346 crore, and touched Rs 6,21,940.85 crore in 2024-25.