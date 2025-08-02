/Why Russian jets are so much cheaper: The shocking truth about the Russian fighter jets

With more than a trillion-dollar defence budget US is known for its sophisticated design, radar systems and codes. US fighter jets are sometimes costlier than a private island. But in a dogfight, Russian fighter jets do survive with their speed and firepower. The global fighter jet market presents a stark contrast. On the one hand, US Fighter jets such as the F-35 Lightning II and F-15EX cost as much as $80-$100 million per unit; on the other hand, Russian aircraft like the Su-30MKI, Su-35, and even the Su-57 fifth generation are significantly lower than that.

Where is the difference?

The difference lies in the design philosophy and advanced technology. For example, the F-22 Raptor has 8 million lines of code to manage its radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures. The planned production number of F-22 was cut from 750 units to just 195 due to its high production cost, and a perceived lack of air-to-air threats. On the contrary, Russian fighter jets are built for durability, ruggedness, and rapid deployability. It stems from the Soviet era philosophy of mechanical simplicity and modularity. Russian companies like Sukhoi and Mikoyan are built with government subsidies and do not function on a profit-maximising model. Russian jets are built for mass production and have long dominated the market for defence exports. During the Cold War era, especially in the 1980s, the Soviet Union accounted for approximately 40% of the worldwide military aircraft production.

Gradually, the market share of Russian jets has decreased. According to a SIPRI report, in 2024, Russia is behind in aircraft exports after the US, France, and South Korea. As of 2025, the F-16 Falcon is the most used aircraft with over 2,000 in operation across 21 air forces.

Technological sophistication and hidden costs

The cost disparity between Russian and American fighter jets is not just about technological superiority and industrial pricing; it is more about divergence in defence doctrine. Even though Western jets are technologically superior when it comes to a dogfight, Russian jets can give them a run for their money. Russian fighter jets, particularly the Sukhoi Su-27 family and the Mikoyan MiG-29, are renowned for their exceptional manoeuvrability. This is due to the design features like thrust vectoring and HMCS integration. Western jets are based on stealth, advanced avionics, and radar are unmatchable in Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Combat. That is why many countries are looking for affordability, and powerful fighter jets are turning to Russia, instead of the US.

"While Russian jets are cheaper upfront, lifecycle costs and operational availability often tilt the balance toward Western platforms in certain mission profiles," said former Air Marshall Anil Chopra to Economic Times.

India serves as a perfect case study for fighter jet markets. India had long used both Russian-origin platforms like the Su-30MKI and Western systems such as the Rafale. While the Su-30 offers affordability, the Rafale offers radar and electronic modernisation. With the recent surge of cheap drones and electronic warfare, the trends may soon favour rugged and low-cost manoeuvrability in fighter jets.