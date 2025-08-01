/Russia unleashes record 6,443 drones and missiles on Ukraine in July : Highest monthly barrage since war began

The month of July recorded the highest number of Drones and missiles launched by Russia since the beginning of the war with Ukraine in 2022. The total number stood at 6443, for July, a 13 per cent increase then June. According to data published by the Ukrainian Air Force, 6241 drones and decoys, about 201 on a daily average and around 198 cruise and ballistic missiles, more than 6 on a daily average. The Air Force Defence system has shot down 89 per cent of drones and around 61per cent of missiles shot down or otherwise suppressed

The strikes were terrorising and deadly. For May, the number was 3,835 drones and 117 missiles, similiarly for June, the number was 5,438 drones and 239 missiles. The scale and complexity of Russian missiles have increased exponentially as the war has moved ahead.

Weapon systems in use

The bulk of the drones were Iranian-designed Shahed drones, also known as Geran, which have become one of the most-used low-cost tools in the Russian arsenal. Russian production of drones has also skyrocketed, with one report suggesting that school children are being invited to the Alabuga factory, in Russia's Tatarstan region, to learn the manufacturing of drones. In April, Putin said that more than 1.5 million drones would be produced in 2024.

Apart from drones, there are cruise, ballistic and aerial-launched missiles in use. These are Kh-101 and Kh-555 Cruise missiles, Kalibr Cruise Missiles, Iskander-M Ballistic Missiles and Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the Kh-101, Kalibr, and Iskander were the most used missiles. The targets were mostly the bomb shelters and subway stations. According to Ukrainian officials, night was the most preferred time for bombing.