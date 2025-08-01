/Shahed-136: The $20K Kamikaze Drone that’s outwitting million-dollar defences

In modern sleek and stealthy fighter jets and supersonic missiles, they are being replaced by a low-cost buzzing drone with a propeller. The Iranian Shahed-136 is proven to be a game-changer. Often dubbed a ‘Kamikaze drone’ has emerged as one of the most lethal weapons in asymmetric warfare. It has been used widely from Russia, Ukraine, to Iran-backed militia in the Middle East despite its relatively unsophisticated design.

Some of the best cases of Shahed-136 drone

The most prominent and large-scale use of the Iranian Shahed-136 was by Russia in Ukraine, causing widespread power outages and civilian disruptions during the winter. For example, in late 2022 and early 2023, coordinated Russian attacks using swarms of Shaheed-136 crippled power grids in Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

Another example is, 2019 use by Houthi Rebels of ( probably an earlier version of Shahed-136) to target the Saudi Arabian Abqaiq–Khurais oil field, cutting down its production capacity by half.

Abqaiq–Khurais oil field Photograph: (AFP)

Why the Shahed-136 drone is so deadly?

The 11-foot-long and 8-foot-wide Shaheed-136 drone weighs about 200 kilograms and flies at a speed of 185 km/h, and with 30–50 kg of warhead, explodes into the target like it is on a suicide mission. Thus, it is called a Kamikaze drone. It flies low and slow, often below radar coverage, can extend up to 1,000 to 2,500 kilometres range long inside the enemy lines and strikes with deadly precision.

The engine is loud and rough and can be heard coming from far away. But it can be launched in a swarm and overwhelm enemy defences, as it is cheap $20,000–$50,000. When compared to the surface-to-air missiles, fighter jets, it takes $400,000 to $4 million or more to take down one drone. It's like trying to stop a bicycle with a sports car.