As part of the strict measures announced by the government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) directed on April 24 that all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas must leave India by April 27. With the deadline approaching, those who fail to exit the country will face legal consequences.

Pakistani nationals who overstay beyond the deadline will be liable for arrest, prosecution, and penalties under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. According to Section 23 of the Act, violations such as overstaying visas, breaching visa conditions, or entering restricted areas can result in up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both.

What does the Act require?

The Act, which came into effect on April 4, applies to all foreign nationals. It explicitly states that foreigners who remain beyond the permitted duration or breach visa terms are liable for prosecution. Pakistani nationals whose visas fall under categories such as business, journalist, conference, student, visitor, group tourist, film, and pilgrim must leave immediately to avoid legal action.

The 48-hour deadline for those on SAARC and short-term visas ends on Sunday, while those on medical visas have until April 29. Authorities have clarified that no further extensions will be granted, and enforcement measures will begin immediately after the expiry of the deadline.

In an official press release issued on Friday, the MEA further clarified that the suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals does not affect long-term visas (LTVs) already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals. These LTVs will remain valid despite the broader visa revocation orders.

Exit directive issued after Pahalgam attack

The Centre's directive came in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists. The government responded by announcing a series of strict measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and tightening visa regulations for Pakistani nationals.

A 'Leave India' notice was issued to all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas, requiring immediate departure.