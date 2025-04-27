Who is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the man behind the 'blood threat' to India?
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari. Born in 1988, Bilawal became party chairman after his mother’s assassination. He studied at Oxford and has held the post of Pakistan’s foreign minister.
After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a statement while addressing a public rally in the Sukkur area. He said, "either our water or their (India's) blood will flow through it."
Bilawal Bhutto's remarks came after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 27 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives and dozens were injured. India blamed Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which had governed water sharing of 6 different rivers since 1960.
Indian leaders quickly condemned Bilawal Bhutto's threat. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called him a 'fool' and said Pakistan would pay a heavy price for supporting terrorism. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bhutto's words would only bring disgrace to Pakistan. “India once broke Pakistan into two pieces. He should remember that,” said Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, reminding Bilawal of India’s strength.
This is not the first time Bilawal Bilawal Bhutto has made anti-India remarks. In the past, he has used harsh language against Indian leaders and policies, often to distract Pakistani citizens from their country's own problems.
Bilawal Bhutto's threats are seen by many as an attempt to rally support at home by targeting India. Critics say he is trying to hide Pakistan’s internal issues, including political instability and economic decline. Even within Pakistan, many question his leadership and political experience.
Despite Bilawal Bhutto's dramatic statements, India has stood firm. Indian leaders have made it clear that threats and aggressive words will not change the facts on the ground.