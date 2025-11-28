/Imran Khan death rumours: Son demands ‘proof of life’, sister calls it ‘Hitler-era-like repression’ – Who said what?

As rumours escalate that the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has died in prison, his son and sister are criticising authorities for not letting them meet Khan, who has been allegedly kept in solitary confinement for the last six weeks. Imran Khan’s death rumours sparked after Pakistani authorities refused his family and lawyers any contact with him, keeping them in the dark about the cricketer-turned-politician’s well-being. Meanwhile, Adiala Jail officials have insisted that the former prime minister is in “completely good health” despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders being denied access to Khan.

Khan’s son Kasim Khan said that his father has been kept in a “death cell with zero transparency.” He added that there have been “no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father.” He also said that Khan’s sisters have been denied permission to visit him despite a court order.

Kasim Khan further urged the international community to “intervene urgently” into the matter and demand proof of life. He said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government will be held accountable “legally, morally and internationally.”

‘No one knows what’s happening’

Noreen Niazi, Imran Khan’s sister, earlier accused Pakistani authorities of holding his brother in harsh conditions in prison and isolating him. Calling the current situation the country’s “darkest period”, she compared it to “Hitler-era-like repression” where people are “killed, beaten, and jailed without accountability.”

“No one knows what’s happening inside the jail,” she claimed.

Speaking about her last visit to Khan, Noreen Niazi told ANI, “He is going through a tough time alone. He is in isolation... As per the jail manual, one can't be placed in isolation for more than 4 days. But he was put in isolation for three weeks last year as well, during which electricity was switched off, and he wasn't even allowed to read books. The same has been done now.”

She claimed no one has been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks. “We don’t know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him,” she said. “We have not been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks... The Police have been ordered to stop us and, I believe, also given permission to do to us whatever they want. This has never happened in Pakistan before.”

UN expresses concerns over human rights

The United Nations has called on Pakistani authorities to ensure Imran Khan’s human rights and due-process rights are respected.

“We have called for his human rights and due process rights to be respected,” United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

‘Unlawful and deeply worrisome’